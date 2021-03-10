Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Luke Combs, Tenille Townes and Lindsay Ell are nominated for 2021 Juno Awards in Canada. Luke is nominated for International Album of the Year for What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, while Tenille and Lindsay are up for Country Album of the Year for The Lemonade Stand and heart theory, respectively.

The CMA is hosting a week-long donation drive to benefit Musically Fed, an organization that will donate the items to live music and event industry workers in need. Items requested include nonperishable food and toiletries such as toothpaste, soap, paper towels and more. The drive takes place March 15-19. Items can also be purchased through an Amazon wishlist.

Granger Smith has released the video for his latest single, “Hate You Like I Love You,” starring him and his wife, Amber.

By Cillea Houghton

