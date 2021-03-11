Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Maren Morris is appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today. Check local listings.

Scotty McCreery is performing on Big Night In for the Arts tonight, a fundraiser for several artists organizations across North Carolina, including Scotty’s hometown of Raleigh. The event streams on WRAL.com and will broadcast live on WRAL-TV at 7 p.m. ET.

In partnership with live stream platform Mandolin, Rayne Johnson is performing a full-band live show from the Loud & Clear International Headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. The livestream concert will feature Rayne performing all of the songs from his debut, self-titled EP.

By Cillea Houghton

