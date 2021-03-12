Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff will join forces for an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads, a performance show that brings two very different artists together for a collaborative event. The episode airs on March 26.



To celebrate the 15th anniversary of his landmark album, Your Man, Josh Turner has announced a deluxe version of the project for release in June. He also released a remastered version of the music video for the album’s hit title track.



Willie Jones has signed a deal with Sony Music Nashville, in partnership with the Penthouse. The rising star recently released his debut album, Right Now, which includes the fan-favorite standout track, “American Dream.”

Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, will appear in a new CBS This Morning interview today from their farm in Texas. You can catch the interview during the 8:00 a.m. hour.





By Carena Liptak

