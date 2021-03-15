Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Jordan Davis debates the pros and cons of an off-again, on-again relationship in his just-released “Need to Not.” The new song follows his current top-20 single, “Almost Maybes.”

Travis Tritt has unveiled the carefree music video for his new song, “Smoke in a Bar.” That track comes off his forthcoming Set in Stone album, which will arrive in May.



Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, join actor Leslie Jordan for the latter’s new single, “Farther Along.” The song comes off Leslie’s forthcoming gospel-influenced album, Company’s Comin’, which also features guest spots from Dolly Parton and others.















By Carena Liptak

