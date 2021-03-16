Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

The Texas Rangers have dedicated a field at their spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona to the late Charley Pride. The Country Music Hall of Fame member, who was a Negro Leagues ballplayer before turning to music full-time, was a member of the ownership group that bought the MLB team in 2010.

Brandi Carlile has released a studio version of the late John Prine‘s song, “I Remember Everything,” following her performance at the Grammy Awards, where the song was named Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance. It will be featured on a Prine tribute album set to be released this year, Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol 2.

New country duo Tigirlily, comprised of sisters Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh, has signed with Monument Records. Their new single, “Somebody Does,” was released in February.

By Cillea Houghton

