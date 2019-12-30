Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockKnoxville-based Americana band The Black Lillies have announced an indefinite hiatus. The band revealed on their Instagram that their upcoming shows, as well as a hometown celebration they’re planning for spring 2020, will be their last for the foreseeable future.

In case you missed it, Lyle Lovett, Buddy Guy and Shawn Colvin were all inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame during a special Austin City Limits episode broadcast on Dec. 28. The special is available to stream online now at PBS.org.

Renowned rockabilly artist Sleepy LaBeef died last Thursday at the age of 84. His career spanned six decades, beginning with a string of releases in the 1950s. Over the course of his career, he released albums via Sun Records and Rounder Records, and he continued to tour into mid-2019.

