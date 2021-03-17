Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Hunter Hayes has released his new single, “If You Change Your Mind,” off his upcoming album, Red Sky (Part II). The video for the track will premiere on Thursday.

Duo Meghan Linsey and Tyler Cain have released the video for their song “Nowhere with You.” It was filmed in Alaska, where the couple got engaged in 2019.

Singer-songwriter Maia Sharp, who’s written songs recorded by Trisha Yearwood and The Chicks, is releasing her new solo album, Mercury Rising, on May 7. It features her current single, “You’ll Know Who Knows You.”

By Cillea Houghton

