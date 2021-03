Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

The Cadillac Three partnered with #SaveOurStages to release a new music video for their song, “Long After Last Call,” to benefit local venues impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns.



Newcomer Timmy Brown has shared a song he wrote for his late grandmother, called “If You Were Here.” The song comes off his upcoming album, Good Life, due out in May.





By Carena Liptak

