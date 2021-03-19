Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

In case you missed it, Lanco made a virtual stop on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night. They performed their latest release, “Near Mrs.,” from Nashville venue The Basement.



Clint Black has been added to the lineup of Matthew McConaughey’s We’re Texas virtual benefit, which will support those affected by the devastating winter storms that rocked the state last month. Other celebrity Texans participating include George Strait, Miranda Lambert and more. The event will take place this Sunday.



Breland just announced that he’ll perform the U.S. national anthem at the big NASCAR race this Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. You can catch his performance by tuning into FOX.



Lucinda Williams is one of a number of high-profile artists participating in Sharon Van Etten’s Epic Ten, a covers version of her debut album 11 years after its release. Lucinda delivers her bluesy spin on “Save Yourself.”





