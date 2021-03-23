Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Anita Cochran is launching the Love Anchors Concert Series to raise money for her charity, The Love Anchors Fund, which distributes funds to organizations that research and fight against breast cancer. The first event of the series is a socially-distanced concert on May 15 at Watts Bar Lake at the Tennessee National Marina featuring performances by Terri Clark, Brandy Clark, Jamie O’Neal, Carolyn Dawn Johnson and Emily Brooke.

The Cadillac Three is adding a second show at the Ryman Auditorium. The trio will perform a previously announced show on September 1 and have added a show on September 2. Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Brent Cobb and singer-songwriter Kendell Marvel are teaming up for the acoustic tour Country Music For Grown Folks Tour. It launches on May 6 in Tulsa and concludes on May 23 at City Winery in Nashville.

JT Gray, owner of iconic Nashville venue Station Inn, has died at the age of 75. JT passed away one week after he virtually appeared from the Station Inn at the Grammy Awards where he presented Miranda Lambert with the award for Best Country Album.

By Cillea Houghton

