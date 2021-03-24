Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Chase Bryant has released the video for his new single, “Upbringing.” He’ll share details of his upcoming debut album Friday.

Brett Kissel has shared the video for his latest single, “Make a Life, Not a Living.” It’s the lead single off his album What Is Life? set for release on April 9.

Jack Martin, father of the late Joey Feek of duo Joey + Rory, has died at the age of 73. Rory Feek shared the news on his blog that Jack passed away from a heart attack while on a flight to Las Vegas.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.