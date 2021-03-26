Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

The Oak Ridge Boys have announced their next album, Front Porch Singin’, which is coming out on June 11. Ahead of the project’s release, you can listen now to the first single, “Love, Light and Healing.”

Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price have shared a first look at their CMT Crossroads episode, taking the stage together to perform Margo’s single, “Twinkle Twinkle.” The full episode airs Friday night on CMT at 10 p.m. ET.



Martina McBride is the first guest on the Shady Ladies of Music City podcast’s second season, in an installment that’s available now. The podcast is hosted by Evelyn Shriver and Susan Nadler, who were the first women ever to run a major Nashville record label, Asylum Records.







By Carena Liptak

