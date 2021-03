Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Jameson Rodgers is hosting two performances on April 23 at Nashville’s The Listening Room, both to benefit The Music Venue Alliance-Nashville. Guest artists set to perform include Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis and Tenille Townes.



Caitlyn Smith’s Supernova Acoustic EP arrived last week. It features a version of her song “I Can’t,” which is currently also a country radio single as a duet with Old Dominion.





By Carena Liptak

