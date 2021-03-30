Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Shenandoah has released their collaboration with Blake Shelton, “Then a Girl Walks In,” to country radio. The song is featured on the band’s latest album, Every Road.

Trisha Yearwood has teamed up with Garth Brooks‘ songwriting partner Mitch Rossell on the new song, “Ran Into You.”

The Cadillac Three recently partnered with Red Bull and Music Venue Alliance Nashville to transform the Nashville club Exit/In into a pop-up skate park that hosted skate crews from Nashville, Chattanooga and Memphis. During the event, the band shot the video for their song “Bridges” that will premiere in April.

By Cillea Houghton

