Nashville notes

Dan + Shay, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and Blanco Brown will perform tonight from Los Angeles during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Shania Twain will perform during CNN's New Year's Eve special, airing at 8 p.m. ET, while Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Brett Edlredge will appear on NBC's New Year's Eve 2020, which starts at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch Keith Urban ring in the new year from Nashville when portions of "Music City Midnight" air during both shows.

Florida Georgia Line is performing live from Times Square as part of Fox's New Years Eve. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

