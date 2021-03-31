Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Mickey Guyton has earned her first #1 hit, as her collaboration with Dean Brody on “Boys” claims the top spot on Canadian country radio.

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen have released the video for their song “Hold My Beer,” featuring humorous home videos and gaffes submitted by fans.

Callista Clark has released her debut single, “It’s ‘Cause I Am,” to country radio. It’s featured on her new album, Real to Me.

Aspiring country duo Lockeland has announced they are splitting up after three years. The duo will release their final single, “Blackberry Whiskey,” on April 30.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.