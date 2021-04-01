Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Dolly Parton and Leslie Jordan are just two of the featured guests on Brandi Carlile’s Broken Horses Virtual Book Tour, which kicks off next month in celebration of the singer-songwriter’s upcoming memoir. You can grab tickets now.



Breland, Jason Isbell and Orville Peck are among the acts slotted to play Bonnaroo 2021 this September. The full lineup is available on the festival’s website.



Country up-and-comer and Season 17 The Voice champ Jake Hoot reunited with his coach, Kelly Clarkson, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The two performed their duet, “I Would’ve Loved You.”





