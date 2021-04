Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Lainey Wilson tells the powerful story of a happy family ripped apart in her cinematic “Things a Man Oughta Know” music video.



Jenny Tolman will release a deluxe edition of her debut album, There Goes the Neighborhood, on April 9. The new version will include three as-yet-unheard tracks, and one duet features Grand Ole Opry mainstay Jeannie Seely.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.