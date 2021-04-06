Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Charlie Worsham and his wife Kristen welcomed their first child, son Gabriel Thomas, on April 1. Charlie shared the news via Instagram this weekend.

Brent Cobb has released an Amazon Original song, “Loose Strings.” The track was previously recorded by Hailey Whitters on her 2020 album, The Dream.

Hatch Show Print has released a limited edition poster in honor of Dolly Parton‘s new flavor of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Strawberry Pretzel Pie. Proceeds from the poster will also benefit the Imagination Library.

Joe Nichols has signed with Quartz Hill Records. He’ll release his new single, “Home Run,” on April 23.

By Cillea Houghton

