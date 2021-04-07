Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

CMA is partnering with the National Museum of African American Music for the collaborative project, Music Legends & Heroes, that teaches students about the impact of Black artists in music. Breland, Willie Jones, Reyna Roberts and Tiera are among the artists who will mentor students in participating Nashville schools.

Adam Doleac has released two-part videos for his songs “Whiskey’s Fine” and “Another.” The videos tell the love story of a couple during World War II where Adam portrays a soldier called to duty.

Clare Dunn has released the video for her song, “Unread,” filmed on her family’s Colorado ranch. The song is featured on her latest EP, Real Thing.

Craig Campbell is releasing his new single, “Good Things Come to Those Who Drink,” on April 16.

By Cillea Houghton

