Nashville notes

Randy Travis and his wife, Mary, were guests at the Houston Aphasia Recovery Center’s virtual “Let’s Talk” luncheon, sharing the singer’s story of undergoing a stroke in 2013 that left him unable to speak or sing. The event raised over $150,000 to benefit stroke and brain injury survivors with aphasia.



Willie Nelson and Luck Presents have announced their first cannabis convention, which will benefit HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project. The virtual event, called Luck Summit: Planting the Seed, will begin on April 26 and continue through Willie’s birthday, April 29.



In case you missed it, Brandi Carlile made a virtual stop on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss her new memoir, Broken Horses, and perform a snippet of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You.”

Anderson East’s new album, Maybe We Never Die, will arrive on August 20. Before the full project comes out, he’s dropping the first single, “Madelyn,” and will make an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on April 14.





By Carena Liptak

