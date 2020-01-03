Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock Brad Paisley's hour-long ABC special, featuring Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker and Hootie & the Blowfish, Kelsea Ballerini, Jonas Brothers and more, re-airs this Saturday. You can catch the ironically-titled Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.

"Strawberry Wine" hitmaker Deana Carter and singer/songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman are both set to appear at the 4th annual Lyrics & Lore: A Weekend with Songwriters & Storytellers event, which starts January 17 at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. You can find out more online.

Watch for Matt Stell performing his breakthrough hit, "Prayed for You," Friday on ABC's Good Morning America starting at 7 a.m.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.