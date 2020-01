Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock Miranda Lambert's set to perform on Monday's edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Tune in to watch at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

The new song and video by CMA New Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde will arrive next Friday. It's titled "Martha Divine."

You can check out newcomer Jon Langston's new video for "Cigarettes and Me" on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.