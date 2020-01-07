Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock The new single from HARDY is "One Beer." The track from his Hixtape Vol. 1 features guest vocals from Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, his "God's Country" co-writer.

Blake Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country remains atop Billboard's Country Album Sales chart this week. It debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums tally after its December 13 release, and had the third best first-week sales of any album in 2019.

Watch for Rascal Flatts on CBS This Morning on Tuesday. You can tune in to catch the trio making an "exclusive announcement" starting at 7 a.m.

You can check out Chris Young's new podcast The Quad now. Each episode features the "Drowning" hitmaker and three of his friends tackling four different topics each week, including sports, music, and movies.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.