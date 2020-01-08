Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock LANCO guitarist Eric Steedly is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Wardwell, he revealed in an Instagram post from the couple's Aruban vacation.

Both Ashley McBryde and LeAnn Rimes are set to perform at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to Aerosmith on Friday, January 24 in Los Angeles. Proceeds from the Grammy-weekend event go to help members of the music community in need.

Chris Lane performs his new single "Big, Big Plans" Wednesday on Today with Hoda & Jenna. You can tune in to watch at 10 a.m. on NBC.

If you missed Miranda Lambert doing the Wildcard track "Tequila Does" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, you can check out her performance on YouTube.

