Nashville notes

Comstock/Thinkstock Nearly 1.3 million tourists visited the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Historic RCA Studio B, and Hatch Show Print last year. It's the fifth year in a row the Nashville attractions have welcomed more than a million visitors.

If you missed Chris Lane doing his new single, "Big, Big Plans," on Today with Hoda & Jenna, you can check out his performance online.

Look for newcomer Brandon Lay's new track on Friday. It's called "For My Money."

Phil Vassar's new show, Songs from the Cellar, premieres Thursday on the Grand Ole Opry's Circle Network. Visit CircleAllAccess.com to find out where you can see it in your area.

