Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock Chris Janson and Travis Tritt sing on the new track by The Cadillac Three, titled "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy." You can stream or download it now, ahead of the trio's Country Fuzz album, which comes out February 7.

The new release from critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter Brandy Clark arrives on Friday. It's called "Who You Thought I Was."

Two-time CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Lee Greenwood kicks of The Hits Tour 2020 February 21 in Lakewood, Washington.

The Bellamy Brothers' Honky Tonk Ranch reality show now airs on the Opry's Circle Network on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. ET. Visit CircleAllAccess.com to find out where you can watch in your area.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.