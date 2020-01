Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Riley Green will perform "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" this morning on NBC's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

David Nail has released his new EP, Oh, Mother. It's his first solo release since 2016.

Brandon Lay has dropped a new single, "For My Money." It will impact radio on January 21.

Tenille Arts has released her new album, Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between. It follows her 2017 debut, Rebel Child.

