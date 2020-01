Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockMitchell Tenpenny has released the music video for his new song "Anything She Says," featuring duo Seaforth.

Gabby Barrett has released a new song, "Hall of Fame." It's inspired by her relationship with her husband, Cade Foehner.

High Valley's Curtis Rempel and his wife Myranda have welcomed their third child. Daughter Daisywas born on January 10. She joins the couple's two other children, Ben and Millie.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.