Nashville notes

Locash has returned from the Joint Chiefs of Staff 2020 USO Holiday Tour. The duo traveled to Romania and Poland, where they visited with and performed for military members.

Kalie Shorr is embarking on her debut headlining tour. The Too Much To Say Tour begins on January 31 in Nashville and brings her to a handful of cities across the country through May.

Lanco are giving fans a behind-the-scenes video of the launch of their headlining What I See Tour. The trek kicked off January 9 and wraps on March 14.

