Nashville notes

Kelsea Ballerini's featured on a new version of "If We Never Met" by pop singer/songwriter John K, which comes out on Friday.

CMA New Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde's set to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday. You can watch for her starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Nineties hitmaker Bryan White is launching a new podcast. Look for Carrie Underwood and Hunter Hayes on upcoming editions of The Bryan White Podcast.

If you missed Little Big Town doing the Nightfall track, "Sugar Coat," on the Today show, you can check out their performance online.

