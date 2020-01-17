Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockMargo Price dropped “Stone Me,” her first new song in over two years, on Thursday. The singer debuted the song, which she co-wrote with her husband and fellow artist Jeremy Ivey, on an episode of TBS' Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

Country songwriter Lance Carpenter, who co-wrote Kelsea Ballerini’s debut hit single “Love Me Like You Mean It,” has teamed up with Lonestar’s Richie McDonald for a good cause. The pair are debuting a new song, “Last Night in Memphis,” to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Kalie Shorr is kicking off her 2020 Too Much to Say Tour with a headlining performance at Nashville’s Exit/In on Jan. 31. The run is in support of her debut album, Open Book. For tickets, visit Kalie's website.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film Urban Cowboy, country performers Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, who had radio hits from the 1980 movie's soundtrack, are joining forces for a year-long tour. The run kicks off this month and runs through November.

