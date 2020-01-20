Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockIn case you missed it, Aaron Watson was officially inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame last week. He’s in good company: George StraitWillie Nelson and Robert Earl Keen are all also Hall of Famers. 

Montana native Stephanie Quayle is teaming up with Wrangler for an upcoming video series, called Wrangler Presents: The Montana Sessions with Stephanie Quayle. The first installment launched on Friday, with a version of her current single, “Whatcha Drinkin’ Bout,” recorded live in the singer’s living room at her Emigrant, Montana ranch. 

Singer-songwriter Phil Vassar is releasing his 10th studio album. Called Stripped Down, the collection includes never-before-recorded songs written over the past two decades. 2020 also marks an important anniversary for Phil: It’s been 20 years since he released his first #1 single, “Just Another Day in Paradise.”

The Gatlin Brothers have launched their 65th Anniversary Tour, celebrating six and a half decades of making music. The tour kicked off on Friday in Green Bay, WI and is scheduled to run throughout the year.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

SHARE