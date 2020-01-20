Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

In case you missed it, Aaron Watson was officially inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame last week. He's in good company: George Strait, Willie Nelson and Robert Earl Keen are all also Hall of Famers.

Montana native Stephanie Quayle is teaming up with Wrangler for an upcoming video series, called Wrangler Presents: The Montana Sessions with Stephanie Quayle. The first installment launched on Friday, with a version of her current single, “Whatcha Drinkin’ Bout,” recorded live in the singer’s living room at her Emigrant, Montana ranch.

Singer-songwriter Phil Vassar is releasing his 10th studio album. Called Stripped Down, the collection includes never-before-recorded songs written over the past two decades. 2020 also marks an important anniversary for Phil: It’s been 20 years since he released his first #1 single, “Just Another Day in Paradise.”

The Gatlin Brothers have launched their 65th Anniversary Tour, celebrating six and a half decades of making music. The tour kicked off on Friday in Green Bay, WI and is scheduled to run throughout the year.

