Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockJon Pardi will stop by Late Night with Seth Myers tonight for a performance of the title track of his critically acclaimed new album, Heartache Medication. You can tune in and watch at 12:35pm ET.

Just in time for the holidays, Garth Brooks is teaming up with interactive mobile game Words with Friends for a new, collaborative vinyl-themed tile style. Game players will have chances to win in-game and real-life giveaways during the special event.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.