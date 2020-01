Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockGene Watson has been invited by Vince Gill to join the Grand Ole Opry, 55 years after he made his Opry debut at the age of 21.

Lauren Jenkins has released two Bruce Springsteen covers: "Hungry Heart" and "Stolen Car." Both appear on Bruce's legendary 1980 album, The River.

Country a cappella group Home Free has released the video for their new song, "Why Not." It's featured on their 2019 album, Dive Bar Saints.

