Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockIn case you missed it, Old Dominion performed their current single, "One Man Band," on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night.

Dustin Lynch brought his most recent hit, "Ridin' Roads," to ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday. The song is his seventh #1.

Dolly Parton, Lee Greenwood, Drew Baldridge and Abby Anderson are among those performing at the Dustin J. Wells Foundation’s The Gift of Music concert in benefit of the W.O. Smith Music School and the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. The concert will take place at the Ryman Auditorium on January 30.

Jordan Rager has released the video for his new song, "The Wrong Ones."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



