Nashville notes

"Burning House" hitmaker Cam's teasing that her new single's coming soon. Though she hasn't revealed the title, you can pre-save it on Spotify and Apple Music.

Nashville's Bridgestone Arena was named Venue of the Year during this week's CMA Touring Awards.

Tyler Farr's new single -- produced by his pal, Jason Aldean -- is set to arrive on Friday. It's called "Only Truck in Town."

You can check out Jon Langston's new video for "Sunday Morning Heart" on YouTube now.

