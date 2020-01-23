Nashville notes

"Burning House" hitmaker Cam's teasing that her new single's coming soon. Though she hasn't revealed the title, you can pre-save it on Spotify and Apple Music.
Nashville's Bridgestone Arena was named Venue of the Year during this week's CMA Touring Awards.
Tyler Farr's new single -- produced by his pal, Jason Aldean -- is set to arrive on Friday. It's called "Only Truck in Town."
You can check out Jon Langston's new video for "Sunday Morning Heart" on YouTube now.
