Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockIn case you missed it, Tenille Arts made her Today with Hoda & Jenna Show debut this week, performing her current single, “Somebody Like That.” It’s not the singer’s first time bringing the song to the small screen: earlier this month, she also performed it on The Bachelor.

Brandi Carlile wrapped a six-night, sold-out residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday. Next up, she’s headed to the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she’ll serve as presenter, as well as perform with Tanya Tucker.

Mary Gauthier, Nicole Atkins, Erin Rae and more mainstays of Nashville’s music community are on deck to perform at an upcoming benefit to support Australian bushfire relief efforts. Set for Feb. 1, the event will take place at Nashville’s Mercy Lounge.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.