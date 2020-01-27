Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockLast Friday, CMT shared its “Listen Up” list for 2020, rounding up the new artists the organization is most excited about this year. Among them are Hot Country Knights, Blanco Brown, Hailey Whitters and Gabby Barrett.

Kassi Ashton dropped her new song, “Hopeless,” last Thursday. The up-and-comer was out on the road last year with Maren Morris.

The War and Treaty shared two new tunes late last week, “Jealousy” and “Hustlin,’” off their upcoming Rounder Records debut. The reigning Americana Awards Emerging Act of the Year put out the new music just before performing as part of an all-star tribute at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Americana stalwart Nathaniel Rateliff also shared a new tune, “What a Drag,” off his forthcoming album And It’s Still Alright. The full-length project is due out on Valentine’s Day.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.