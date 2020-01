Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Little Big Town are set to perform on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, and Friday on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

Kassi Ashton has released the video for her new song "Hopeless." "It’s my favorite video I’ve ever done," she says.

Kalsey Kulyk has unveiled the video for her self-penned song, "Roll With It." It's featured on her 2019 self-titled debut album.

