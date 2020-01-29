Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockLauren Alaina will release her Getting Good EP on March 6. It will feature six songs, including new ones she's been performing live on the headlining That Girl Was Me Tour.

Hot Country Knights, Dierks Bentley's parody 90s country band, offers a behnd-the-scenes look at making the video for their debut single "Pick Her Up," featuring Travis Tritt.

Stephanie Quayle brought country music to 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah with a performance at the Mountain Frontiers Filmmaker Reception and the Instant Karma Lounge at The Cabin.

