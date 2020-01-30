Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock Kentucky native Tyler Booth is the newest singer/songwriter signed to Sony Music Nashville. His new tracks "Long Comes a Girl" and "Where the Livin' Is" are available to stream or download now.

"Hang in There Girl," the final installment of Ashley McBryde's music video trilogy, is out now. The storyline started with the clip for her single, "One Night Standards," and continued with "Martha Divine." All three tracks are from her sophomore album, Never Will, which arrives April 3.

You can check out the new music video from newcomer Chris Bandi, "Man Enough Now," on YouTube now.

Dylan Scott's new single is "Nobody," from his Nothing To Do Town EP.

