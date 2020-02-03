Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

In case you missed it, Little Big Town performed their current single, "Over Drinking," on Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. Their episode also featured appearances from superstar actor couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Billy Ray Cyrus has dropped his new EP, the Singin’ Hill Sessions Vol. 1 Sunset. The project includes a cover of Neil Diamond’s 1971 classic, “I Am..I Said.”

Brother duo CB30 has shared their new love ballad, “Love That About Her.” Band mate Christian Clementi co-wrote the song with the pair’s songwriter dad, Jay Clementi.

The second annual Tennessee Songwriters Week will return during the last week of February. The event will feature a month-long lineup of events and showcases.

