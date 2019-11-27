Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockCam has released a cover of "I'll Be Home for Christmas," which she cites as her favorite Christmas song. She adds that the standard "especially tugs on my heartstrings this year" as she's expecting her first child, due on December 26.

Lanco have shared a behind-the-scenes video from their experience headlining the halftime show at the New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys "Salute to Service" game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Viewers can see them greeting the Patriots mascot, along with footage from their performance.

New artist Noah Schnacky has released the lyric video for his single, "I'll Be the One," which features footage submitted by fans singing along to the song.

Phil Vassar and friends helped raise money for the nonprofit Christmas 4 Kids, with a special concert. Matthew Ramsey, lead singer of Old Dominion, songwriter Craig Wiseman, Jamie O'Neal and more performed at the Christmas 4 Kids concert at the Ryman Auditorium, with proceeds going to the organization, which provides children in need with a new winter coat and Christmas shopping spree.

