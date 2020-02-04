Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockJason Aldean appeared on the MTV show Ridiculousness last night. Hosted by skateboard star Rob Dydrek, the show features a panel of celebrities commenting on viral internet videos. Jason was on the panel with Ridiculousness personalities Steelo Brim and Chanel West Coast.

Brett Kissel has released the video for his new song, "She Drives Me Crazy." The video features his daughters Mila and Aria, and nearly all of the cast and crew of the clip are women.

Aubrie Sellers has released her new single, "Lucky Charm," from her upcoming album Far From Home.

