Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockBrett Young has shared a pop-up video for his current hit, "Catch." It offers behind-the-scenes facts about the video based on Brett's life and former baseball career.

Song Suffragettes, an all-female singer-songwriter troupe in Nashville, has announced a UK tour. Members Kalie Shorr and Candi Carpenter will team up with UK acts Vic Allen and Bellah Mae for five shows across England and Scotland in April. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Vince Gill, Billy Ray Cyrus and Lonestar are among the artists participating in Love Lives On, an upcoming album that pairs military families who have lost a loved one with professional songwriters to tell their stories through music. Vince and Lonestar sing on the title track. The album is available on March 20.

