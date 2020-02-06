Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock The grand opening of the Glen Campbell Museum and Rhinestone Stage will take place Thursday, February 13 at Second and Broadway in downtown Nashville. The pop/country legend, famous for his hit "Rhinestone Cowboy," passed away in 2017 after battling Alzheimer's.

Tyler Rich launches his Rather Be Us Tour March 19 at The Troubadour in Los Angeles. Tickets for the trek go on sale this Friday.

Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr., and newcomer Parker McCollum are just some of the artists set to play the first-ever Born & Raised Music Festival June 5-7 in Pryor, Oklahoma. Tickets go on sale to the public on Valentine's Day.

If you missed Hot Country Knights making their TV debut earlier this week on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you can check out Dierks Bentley's alter ego and his bandmates performing "Asphalt" online.

