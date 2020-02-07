Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

In case you missed it, Tracy Lawrence dropped the music video for his new song, "Made in America," this week. It's the title track of his most recent album.

Brett James has plans to release his first solo project in over two decades. Called I Am Now, the album is due out on March 27, and will feature leading single “True Believer,” a tribute to Brett’s daughter.

Ahead of this year’s Luck Reunion, the 5th annual PotLuck will take place on March 18 on Willie Nelson’s Luck, Texas property. Helmed by chef Bruce Kalman, dinner will be followed by a special backyard performance from Willie himself.

Americana heavyweight Tyler Childers kicked off the first of four headlining shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium last night. He will return to the stage on February 7, 15 and 16; it’s Tyler’s first time headlining the Ryman.

Asleep at the Wheel frontman Ray Benson is set to receive the tenth annual Feed the Peace Award for his community-building contributions. He’ll be honored at an annual dinner event on February 23.

