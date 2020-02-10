Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockOn Friday, Tenille Townes officially shared her new, six-song EP, Road to the Lemonade Stand. The project features her breakout single, “Somebody’s Daughter.”

Granger Smith celebrates the natural beauty of back roads and rural landscapes in his new music video for “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads,” the reflective, anthemic single that the singer describes as a “country meditation.” “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads” is currently climbing the charts.

Jon Langston dropped a brooding new tune, “Drinks,” at the end of last week. He’ll be testing the alcohol-fueled heartbreak tune during an upcoming run of dates with Morgan Wallen.



Olivia Lane also has new music to share. Her next single, “Same Old Story,” is now available along with a brand-new music video. The song urges listeners to give new relationships the benefit of the doubt -- with a little faith, anything is possible.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.