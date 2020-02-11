Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockMaddie & Tae's "Die From a Broken Heart" has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. The duo was awarded a plaque commemorating the honor before taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry on February 7.

Michael Ray and "Thy Will" co-writer Emily Weisband will perform at the inaugural Hometown to Hometown event in Nashville on February 13. It honors 2020 Champions of the Year recipients and hitmaking songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Ross Copperman. Proceeds from the event benefit Save the Music, which supports music education in schools across the country.

Bailey Bryan has released the video for her song "Pressure," featured on her EP, Perspective.

Johnny McGuire, of disbanded duo Walker McGuire, has signed to Wheelhouse Records. He'll release his debut solo single, "I Can't Even," to country radio on March 9.

